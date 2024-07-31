Live
Floods displace over 2,09,000 in Myanmar
Yangon: More than 2,09,000 people from over 50,000 households in Myanmar have been displaced as floods have hit the country since the end of June this year, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported on Wednesday.
The report said that Myanmar has experienced flooding, primarily due to heavy rain and rising river levels, in its 10 regions and states, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 656 relief centres have been opened for the flood victims across these regions and states, the report said, adding that food, drinking water and relief supplies have also been provided for them.
According to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, water levels of major rivers in some towns of Kayin state, Ayeyarwady and Bago regions were still above the warning mark on Wednesday.