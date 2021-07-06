Floods hit 40 villages in Indonesia

Jakarta: At least 40 villages in Indonesia's Aceh Jaya district have been struck by floods triggered by incessant rains, the local disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

"We have received a report on the flooded 40 villages. Now we are collecting data as the number could increase," an agency official said.

He said said the agency has sent a team to help mitigate floods in the affected villages including those in Krueng Sabe and Setia Bakti sub-districts, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We hope that the sub-districts, especially the sub-district heads, will continue to monitor developments in the fields and report to us the inundated villages," he said.

The official said the agency was yet to receive reports on casualties or damages due to the flooding.

The National Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has warned of possible natural disasters including floods that could occur within days in a number of areas of Indonesia.