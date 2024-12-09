Flu, flu-like illnesses surge in Mongolia's capital amid severe air pollution

Ulan Bator : The prevalence of flu and flu-like illnesses is surging in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, amid severe air pollution, according to the country's National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Monday.

Nationwide, 277,000 people sought outpatient care in the past week, with 7.7 per cent showing symptoms of influenza or influenza-like illness, the NCCD said in a statement.

The NCCD urged the public to take strict infection prevention measures, including wearing masks, to combat the high prevalence of flu and flu-like illnesses amid the worsening air pollution, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flu is a prevalent viral infection that poses a significant threat, particularly to high-risk populations. Influenza affects the lungs, nasal passages, and throat. Young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

Common symptoms encompass fever, chills, muscle pain, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue. The primary approach to treating influenza involves rest and increased fluid intake, enabling the body to combat the infection naturally. While paracetamol may alleviate symptoms, the use of NSAIDs is not recommended. An annual vaccination can aid in preventing influenza and mitigating its potential complications.