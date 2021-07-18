Top
France allows travellers vaccinated with Covishield

France allows travellers vaccinated with Covishield
France allows travellers vaccinated with Covishield

After a brief confusion regarding Europe’s travel guidelines for vaccinated Indians, France has finally eased travel restrictions and allowed entry of those who have taken Serum Institute’s Covishield – the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca vaccine – against coronavirus infection.

However, France has announced various other restrictions to tighten its borders against the spread of the Delta variant. The change in travel guidelines came after a huge outcry regarding the European Union's certification of Covid-19 vaccines that recognized only AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. France still does not recognize the Chinese or Russian vaccines, only those authorized by the EU drug regulator, i.e., those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca.

