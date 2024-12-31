  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Friend of India

Friend of India
x
Highlights

Jimmy Carter was considered a friend of India. He was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of...

Jimmy Carter was considered a friend of India. He was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977.

In his address to the Indian parliament, Carter spoke against authoritarian rule. “India's difficulties, which we often ex-perience ourselves and which are typical of the problems faced in the developing world, remind us of the tasks that lie ahead.

Not the Authori-tarian Way,” Carter said on January 2, 1978. “But India's successes are just as important because they decisively refute the theory that in order to achieve economic and social progress, a developing country must ac-cept an authoritarian or

totalitarian government and all the damage to the health of the human spirit which that kind of rule brings with it,” he told members of parliament.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick