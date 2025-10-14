From Egypt, Trump Lauds ‘Very Good Friend’ PM Modi During Gaza Peace Summit

During the Gaza Peace Summit held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, US President Donald Trump extended warm praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a “very good friend” and commending his exceptional leadership of India. Modi did not attend the summit, delegating Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India.

Standing with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the background, Trump remarked that India is “a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top,” adding that he hopes India and Pakistan will “live very nicely together.”

The compliment underscored the enduring camaraderie between Trump and Modi, built through frequent interactions ranging from official calls to public exchanges of goodwill. Recently, Trump sent Modi a signed photograph bearing the message, “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” delivered by the US ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor.

Trump also reiterated his claim that he played a decisive role in preventing a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. According to him, threats of heavy tariffs helped de-escalate tensions, resulting in a ceasefire after India’s Operation Sindoor in early May.

While India has consistently dismissed any third-party role in the truce, Trump has repeatedly cited his involvement as an example of his conflict-resolution efforts.

Earlier this month, PM Modi congratulated Trump over the success of the Gaza peace plan between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a historic achievement and reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism. Although Modi skipped the summit, he lauded the release of Israeli hostages and expressed support for Trump’s “sincere efforts” to establish lasting peace in the region.