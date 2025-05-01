Fuel mismanagement, oversight failures lead to 2023 aircraft crash in Australia: Report

Canberra: Fuel mismanagement and failures in operational oversight and regulatory supervision have been found following a crash of a small aircraft in Western Australia in 2023, a government report said.

The crash significantly damaged the aircraft and raised renewed concerns about safety culture and regulatory vigilance in general aviation, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said on Wednesday in its investigation report.

The Broome Aviation-operated Cessna 310R was en route from Broome to Turkey Creek, a distance of 846 km, with a planned fuel stop in Derby in Western Australia, on June 20, 2023, the report said.

The investigation revealed the pilot miscalculated fuel requirements after failing to factor in forecast winds and not fully utilising the auxiliary tanks. The pilot also did not monitor fuel levels properly during the flight, leading to fuel exhaustion in the main tanks, it said.

The twin-engine aircraft was forced to land on a highway near Derby Airport, colliding with a tree. The pilot, who was not wearing the available upper torso restraint, suffered head injuries, while the passenger escaped with minor injuries, it added.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the accident was preventable and highlighted systemic failings, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted the preventable nature of fuel mismanagement, a regular contributing factor in aviation accidents.

"Pilots are responsible for ensuring there is sufficient fuel prior to flight, and that they are familiar with their aircraft's fuel system," he said.

"In this case, the ATSB found the pilot's lack of understanding of the fuel system was not detected by the operator due to a lack of consolidation training, and limited to no operational oversight."

In the eight months prior to this accident, the operator transitioned its pilots to the Cessna 310, which has a relatively complex fuel system, with limited supervision, guidance and support.

Mitchell said it was best practice for operators to provide its pilots the opportunity for skill consolidation during and following the initial training on a new aircraft type.

"The investigation also found that current and former Broome Aviation pilots reported experiencing pressure not to report aircraft defects on maintenance releases, and pilots experienced or observed pressure from management to fly aircraft they considered unsafe," he added.

"A reporting culture -- where employees are comfortable to report all safety concerns and maintenance issues -- is a safe culture."