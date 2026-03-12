Furious Iran targets ships

Dubai: Iran attacked commercial ships on Wednesday across the Persian Gulf and targeted Dubai International Airport, escalating a campaign of squeezing the oil-rich region as global energy concerns mounted and American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic. Two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world's busiest for international travel.

Four people were wounded, but flights continued, the Dubai Media Office said. Iran's joint military command announced it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East. That would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

Earlier, a projectile hit a Thai cargo ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it ablaze.

Authorities are searching for three missing crew members from the Mayuree Naree after 20 were rescued by the Omani navy, according to Thailand's Marine Department. The ship was carrying cargo to India.

Kuwait said its defences downed eight Iranian drones and Saudi Arabia said it intercepted five heading toward the kingdom's Shaybah oil field. Iran has effectively stopped cargo traffic in the narrow strait through which about a fifth of all oil is shipped. It has also targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations, aiming at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end their strikes.

The UN Security Council was to vote later Wednesday on a resolution sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council demanding Iran stop attacking its Arab neighbours.

Witnesses reported continuous airstrikes hitting Tehran after Israel said it had renewed its attacks.