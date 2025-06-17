World leaders on Iran of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Canada issued a statement on Monday declaring that Iran "can never possess Iran nuclear weapon ban" and calling for an immediate deescalation throughout the Middle East.

This statement comes just days after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

The G7 Summit 2025 live expressed support for Israel’s right to self defense in the statement.

The statement stated, "We affirm that Israel is entitled to self-defense." "We have always been clear that Iran will never possess a nuclear device."

It also shows that Canada must have a positive relationship to India... India is a fantastic country for a trade agreement - a highly educated populace, brilliant people and motivated people. A democracy, and a huge market. Canada would benefit greatly from a good relationship with India.

Chinmoy Naik, the acting Indian High Commission to Canada, said that PM Modi was invited by Canadian PM Mark Carney to attend the G7 joint statement Iran as a outreach guest country. India will be speaking about new technologies like AI and quantum in the G7. These are current topics that affect us all. There will also be bilaterals at the sidelines.

The G7 summit brought together world leaders who urged US President Donald Trump, to stop his trade war and de-escalate it. They warned that this could threaten global economic stability. Canada tried to avoid provocating Trump but leaders insisted that he reverse his plans to impose even higher tariffs starting next month.

Unidentified senior German officials stated that "multiple participants requested to end the dispute as quickly as possible." The argument was that the dispute would weaken the G7 economies, and ultimately only benefit China. Trump's protectionist policies, according to reports, were damaging to the six other G7 countries.