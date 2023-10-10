Gaza under siege

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities on Monday ordered a "complete siege" and an "immediate" cut to water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas on Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and more than 2,100 injured.

Israeli Energy minister Israel Katz has ordered "to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza", his spokesperson said. Katz's order came soon after the Israeli Defence minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, which receives about 10% of its annual water from Israel, the report added.

"I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete siege. There will be no electricity, food or fuel (delivered to Gaza).

We are fighting barbaric (terrorists) and will respond accordingly," Gallant said. Gaza depends on Israel largely for its basic supplies and such a decision will have far-reaching consequences for 2.3 million people living in the densely populated area, the report said. The "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip comes amid Israeli air strikes in which nearly 500 Palestinians are believed to have been killed.



The streets of Gaza for the last two days have looked completely deserted, and wary commoners were seen looking to stock up basic needs speculating about the imminent harsh attack. Meanwhile, Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more. Hamas spokesperson Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades claimed that four Israeli hostages were killed in the retaliatory bombing by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Over 100 Israelis, old, young and children were taken captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the attack which started on Saturday. "The occupation’s bombing tonight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captors, the Qassam Mujahideen," Abu Obeida was reported as saying. Gallant has been issuing stern warnings of a protracted fight since Saturday.