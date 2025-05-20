Google I/O 2025: Live Updates on Android 16, Gemini, and Android XR

Google’s most anticipated tech event of the year, Google I/O 2025, kicks off today, May 20, at 1 PM ET. As the keynote approaches, excitement is building around major announcements expected in Android 16, Gemini AI, and Google’s latest Android XR advancements.

While many features were previewed during last week's Android Show: I/O Edition, today’s main event promises deeper dives and new reveals. From AI enhancements to developer tools and extended reality innovations, Google is set to showcase the future of its ecosystem.

For those unable to attend in Mountain View, the keynote and sessions will be streamed live, continuing Google’s tradition of global accessibility. Expect detailed coverage of key announcements, feature breakdowns, and expert insights throughout the day.

Whether you're tuning in for the headline announcements or diving deep into developer sessions, this year’s I/O is packed with updates that could shape Android's future. Stay with us as we bring you live coverage, analysis, and everything you need to know.