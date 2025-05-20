Live
- Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut
- YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Bangladesh connection emerges, was planning a visit
- Emergency Dental Care: What to Do Before Finding a Dentist Near Me
- Trade Tensions Shape CATL’s Hong Kong Market Debut, Shutting Out U.S. Investors
- Three students injured in violent incident at Finnish school
- Why Slots Dominate the Online Casino Market
- Eight core industries record 0.5 per cent growth in April
- Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers
- How to Bet on Cricket via Mostbet App in India?
- India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development
Google I/O 2025: Live Updates on Android 16, Gemini, and Android XR
Google I/O 2025 kicks off today at 1 PM ET with major updates on Android 16, Gemini AI, and Android XR. Stay tuned for live coverage and key announcements.
Google’s most anticipated tech event of the year, Google I/O 2025, kicks off today, May 20, at 1 PM ET. As the keynote approaches, excitement is building around major announcements expected in Android 16, Gemini AI, and Google’s latest Android XR advancements.
While many features were previewed during last week's Android Show: I/O Edition, today’s main event promises deeper dives and new reveals. From AI enhancements to developer tools and extended reality innovations, Google is set to showcase the future of its ecosystem.
For those unable to attend in Mountain View, the keynote and sessions will be streamed live, continuing Google’s tradition of global accessibility. Expect detailed coverage of key announcements, feature breakdowns, and expert insights throughout the day.
Whether you're tuning in for the headline announcements or diving deep into developer sessions, this year’s I/O is packed with updates that could shape Android's future. Stay with us as we bring you live coverage, analysis, and everything you need to know.