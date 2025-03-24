Greenland Rejects U.S. Visit Amid Trump’s Territorial Ambitions

Greenland’s leadership strongly opposed a planned visit by senior U.S. officials, condemning it as an act of political pressure from former President Donald Trump’s administration. The delegation, set to arrive this week, includes Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Mute B. Egede, Greenland’s prime minister, expressed his discontent on Sunday, calling the visit an intrusion amid the island’s ongoing political transition.

“The timing is highly inappropriate,” Egede told a Greenlandic newspaper, criticizing Washington’s apparent disregard for Greenland’s sovereignty. Waltz’s involvement, he suggested, was particularly troubling.

“The presence of a national security adviser here is not about diplomacy,” he said. “It signals an attempt to exert control.”

Greenland’s recent parliamentary elections resulted in an ongoing government formation process, making the visit even more contentious. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, a leading Greenlandic politician, emphasized that the U.S. visit disregards the political climate and “reflects a lack of respect for our people.”

The Trump administration maintains that the visit is part of a broader diplomatic effort. A statement on Sunday described Vance’s participation as a cultural exchange, including attendance at Greenland’s national dog-sled race, Avannaata Qimussersu.

Meanwhile, Waltz is expected to tour a U.S. military installation on the island. The Arctic region’s strategic importance has drawn increased attention, with Washington eyeing Greenland’s rare earth mineral reserves. U.S. officials insist their visit is focused on security cooperation and economic opportunities.

Denmark, which oversees Greenland’s foreign policy, has also voiced concerns. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed the visit as unsolicited, reaffirming Greenland’s autonomy in determining its own affairs.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, reviving long-standing U.S. geopolitical ambitions. While a majority of Greenlanders oppose such a move, there remains interest in strengthening relations with the U.S. in areas like trade and security.

Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Pope Francis addressed the public on Sunday for the first time in over six weeks following a severe respiratory illness that raised concerns about his long-term health. Appearing from a hospital balcony, the pontiff spoke briefly to a crowd gathered outside, offering thanks and a blessing.

“Thank you, everyone,” he said in a frail voice before returning inside.

Francis, 88, had been hospitalized with pneumonia and respiratory complications, prompting speculation about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church. His appearance marked a step in his recovery, though his weakened condition was evident.

Following his discharge, the pope visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore before returning to Casa Santa Marta, his Vatican residence, where he will continue recovering for at least two months.

Doctors revealed on Saturday that Francis had suffered multiple critical episodes, requiring oxygen therapy and intensive care. Vatican physician Dr. Luigi Carbone emphasized the need for the pope to limit engagements to prevent further infections.

Despite his condition, Francis remained engaged in global affairs. On Sunday, he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated appeals for peace in Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar.

Catholic faithful gathered outside the hospital expressed both relief and concern. “He looks weak, but we see hope,” said Patricia Olivera, a pilgrim from Portugal. “The Church still needs him.”