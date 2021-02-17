Gunmen attack school in Nigeria, abduct students

Lagos: Unidentified gunmen stormed a secondary school in north-central Nigeria on Wednesday and abducted some students, security sources said.

The Government Science College, located in Kagara, a town in Niger state, accommodate about 1,000 students and staff members, the police source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

Some students managed to escape; the school is doing a headcount to see how many students are missing.

Authorities are trying to locate the gunmen and the abducted students, deploying military aircraft, the source said.

There has been no official confirmation yet of the attack.