H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached

New York: The US has received a sufficient number of applications needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H1-B visa cap for the fiscal year 2024.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Monday that it has received enough electronic registrations during the initial registration period to reach FY 2024 H-1B numerical allocations, including the advanced degree exemption (master's cap).

"We have randomly selected from the registrations properly submitted to reach the cap, and have notified all prospective petitioners with selected registrations that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration," the USCIS said.

H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2024, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2023, if based on a valid, selected registration.

Only petitioners with selected registrations may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2024, and only for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration notice.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that permits US companies to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations, which require theoretical or technical expertise.

It is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.