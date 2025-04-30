Hafiz Saeed Reportedly Living Freely in Lahore With Government Security and a Bunker Beneath His Home

Despite claims of imprisonment, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed is allegedly living in a high-security residence in Lahore, reports reveal.

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed is reportedly living openly in Lahore, Pakistan, under heavy government security—contrary to official claims that he is serving a prison sentence. New revelations suggest that Saeed, who is accused of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, resides in a densely populated neighborhood called Zoram Toum.

According to an English-language media report, Saeed’s residence resembles a fortified compound. It includes a private park, a mosque, a madrasa, and notably, a bunker underneath the main building. Intelligence sources believe Pakistan has ramped up his security due to recent killings of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and threats against his network.

While Pakistan continues to assert that Saeed is serving a 31-year sentence handed down in 2019 for terror financing, growing evidence suggests otherwise. Reports of his house being converted into a “sub-jail” and guarded by government forces cast doubt on the legitimacy of these claims.

The revelations come amid ongoing investigations into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India, which was executed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group widely believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. Indian intelligence agencies suspect Saeed’s involvement behind the scenes.

Saeed, one of India’s most wanted men, has long been accused of masterminding numerous attacks on Indian soil. The United Nations has designated him a global terrorist, and the United States has placed a $10 million bounty on his head.

These latest developments have reignited questions over Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its continued harboring of internationally wanted terrorists.