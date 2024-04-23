Live
Hamas Attack: Israeli spy chief quits
Highlights
Jerusalem: The head of Israeli military intelligence has resigned for failing to prevent the October 7 Hamas attack. The Israeli army announced the departure of Major-General Aharon Haliva on Monday. He is the first senior Israeli official to take responsibility for failing to prevent the assault.
