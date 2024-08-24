Hamas delegation to arrive in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Live
Hamas announced on Saturday that a delegation of the group will arrive in Egypt in the evening to "listen to" the results of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Cairo.
The visit to Cairo by the delegation, led by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, is based on an invitation from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, said Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Al-Rishq confirmed Hamas's commitment to what was agreed upon on July 2, based on an announcement by US President Joe Biden and UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735.
Hamas is ready to implement what was agreed upon on July 2, he said, urging pressure on Israel to adhere to the agreement and stop obstructing the achievement of a ceasefire.
On August 16, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, mediators of the Gaza ceasefire talks, announced the conclusion of two days of discussions in Doha, where a new Gaza ceasefire proposal was presented.
The mediators called the discussions constructive and conducted in a positive environment. However, Hamas, which did not participate directly in the Doha negotiations, accused Israel of adding new conditions to a previously supported proposal and expressed skepticism about the negotiations' outcome.
The ceasefire talks have reportedly resumed in Cairo earlier this week, and will continue over the weekend.