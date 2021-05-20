Happiest Minds Technologies announced entry into MSP Agreement with CyberArk

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited on Thursday, May 20, 2021, announced entering into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with CyberArk to deliver end-to-end next-gen Privileged Access Management (PAM) services to customers across verticals and geographies.

Happiest Minds is a 'Born Digital. Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company and CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security.



With this partnership, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, the DevOps pipeline, robotic process automation and more, through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to help our customers in their Zero Trust-based digital transformation journey.



With cybersecurity-related considerations gathering pace under the new normal Work From Home (WFH) driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms.



On the alliance, Vijay Bharti, SVP & CISO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are pleased to work with CyberArk, and this agreement is in line with our vision to help our customers' complex security requirements through simplified, robust, and next-gen security solutions. With our strong domain expertise in Identity and Access Management, PAM services have always been core to Happiest Minds Security services, and our expanded relationship with CyberArk will further bolster our customers' defenses against advanced attacks targeting identities and credentials."



Des Powley, head of global managed services at CyberArk, said, "The value that a strong MSP partner like Happiest Minds Technologies, with their track record in PAM provision and deep understanding of the technology underlying it, will be key for customers in new and emerging market sectors that are seeking to secure against identity-based attacks."



The latest alliance with CyberArk further adds to Happiest Minds' established credentials in the cybersecurity space in the form of various recognitions such as Forrester endorsement in its report, Now Tech: Managed IAM Services, Q4 2019, and recognized by global CISO communities as the 'Best Identity and Access Management Solution Provider'.