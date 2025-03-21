Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Fire Causes Power Outage

A fire at an electricity substation in west London has forced Heathrow Airport to halt operations until midnight Friday, severely disrupting air travel. The incident has led to extensive delays and rerouted flights.

Emergency teams are working to restore power, but there is no immediate timeline for full recovery, according to a Heathrow spokesperson. "To ensure passenger and staff safety, the airport will remain closed until 23:59 on March 21," Heathrow posted on X.

Eurocontrol confirmed that no flights are currently landing at Heathrow due to the power failure, with aircraft being redirected to alternative airports. Flight tracking data indicates that 120 planes in transit will either divert or return to their departure points.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office has stated that it is too early to determine the exact cause of the fire. “Speculation is premature; a thorough investigation will follow,” a government spokesperson said.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander urged passengers to avoid Heathrow and instead contact their airlines for updates. She praised emergency responders and the National Grid for their efforts to restore power.

Ryanair has launched eight emergency flights to assist affected passengers, including routes between Dublin and Stansted. Air France has canceled eight flights to and from Heathrow but continues operations to other UK airports. Virgin Atlantic has advised customers to reschedule their travel plans.

British Airways has been the most impacted airline, with over 30 flights redirected and multiple departures still uncertain. Air India has also suspended services to and from Heathrow until further notice.

The Heathrow Express rail service connecting the airport to London Paddington has been suspended due to the outage. Power cuts have also affected thousands of homes in west London, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks confirming outages impacting 16,300 residences.

The London Fire Brigade reported that the fire, which broke out at the North Hyde substation, is now under control. However, a section of the transformer remains unstable, and investigators are assessing the damage.

The disruption at Heathrow is affecting global travel, with long-haul flights to Europe being rerouted. Passengers stranded at various airports have voiced frustration on social media. Delays are particularly impacting flights from Asia, with diversions occurring at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Authorities expect significant travel disruptions over the coming days as Heathrow works to clear backlogged flights and stabilize operations. Passengers are advised to check airline updates before heading to the airport.