Heatwave pushes temperatures above 35 Celsius across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Monday said that a scorching heatwave continues to push temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius across the country, with heatstroke alerts having been issued for many prefectures.

A daytime high of 38 degrees is forecast for Kyoto city, and 37 degrees for the cities of Aizuwakamatsu, Osaka, Tottori and Saga, while the temperature in central Tokyo is expected to hit 35 degrees, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.



The JMA urged people to check the Heat Stress Index, which is based on temperature, humidity and solar radiation, and take necessary precautions.



Weather officials said that warm, damp air and rising temperatures in northern Kyushu and Tohoku are expected to create unstable atmospheric conditions, bringing thunderstorms later on Monday, warning of mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, swollen rivers, lightning strikes and strong gusts.

