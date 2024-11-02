Hit with gun and dragged by hair, Pakistani actress reveals brutal torture

Lahore : A noted Pakistani film and stage actress has alleged that she was subjected to brutal torture by her husband, a police inspector, in Lahore's defence area after she refused to transfer her property to his name.

Nargis, also known as Ghazala Idrees, suffered multiple bruises on her face, eyes, and other parts of her body after being repeatedly hit by inspector Majid Bashir in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday.

"Majid Bashir repeatedly hit my face with his official gun, leaving bruises, particularly, in and around my eyes," she said in the First Information Report (FIR), reported leading Pakistani daily Dawn.

In the report lodged against Bashir at the Defence C police station by Nargis’s brother Khurram Bhatti, it was mentioned that the actress - a hugely-popular stage performer in the yesteryears who has also done over 100 films - had suffered "extreme violence" at the hands of Bashir in the past as well.

On Friday, Nargis alleged that her husband crossed "all limits" when was dragged by her hair, humiliated and beaten in front of her nephew and employees. She stated that Bashir also put the barrel of his official gun in her mouth in an attempt to injure the jaw.

This, she alleged, was done to grab a plot of land, gold ornaments and other properties.

The actress shared a video clip on social media that has now gone viral, showing multiple bruises on her body.

Local media reported that Lahore Police is conducting raids at various places to arrest Bashir, who has been missing since the incident grabbed the spotlight throughout the country.

Nargis has also alleged in the FIR that the inspector wanted to move in with the former wife of a famous TV host in her house.

The actress, who runs a beauty salon in Lahore, had also been physically assaulted by her former husband 'boxer' Abid - a dismissed police inspector - in 2002 when she was massively popular and at the pinnacle of her career.