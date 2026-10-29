Hong Kong suffers economic hardship, property slump over China’s policy changes: Report

New Delhi: Hong Kong was once celebrated as Asia’s ultimate success story is now enduring economic and social hardship due to property market pressures and business closures linked to Beijing’s policy changes, a new report has said.

The report from Myanmar-based Ayeyarwady Times said Hong Kong is now ridden with vacant storefronts, rental notices hanging from once-premium retail properties, struggling restaurants, declining property values.

While Hong Kong remains a major international financial centre, many residents feel the city has lost its dynamic, opportunity-rich metropolis character.

The report attributed the fall to multiple factors including economic shocks, corrections in the property market, demographic changes and global geopolitical tensions.

However, a growing number also argue that Beijing’s increasing political and economic influence over Hong Kong has eroded business confidence.

International investors had earlier regarded Hong Kong as a safe and predictable place to deploy capital, while entrepreneurs enjoyed extensive freedoms that encouraged risk-taking and innovation.

Hong Kong’s “One Country, Two Systems” framework that maintained an economic and legal environment distinct from mainland China was the main allure for businesses.

Over the past decade, regulatory uncertainty, and the narrowing separation between Hong Kong and mainland China’s governance model have led to capital and talent leaving the metropolis.

"Hong Kong’s unemployment rate stood at approximately 3.8 per cent in mid-2026, with roughly 1,54,000 people unemployed according to official statistics. Though these figures may appear moderate by international standards, retail, hospitality, food services, construction, and small businesses continue to face significant pressure," the publication said.

Investors who believed property prices would rise indefinitely see their commercial buildings lose value rapidly. Office vacancy rates remain elevated at over 12 per cent and landlords struggle to secure tenants in many districts, the publication cited experts.

"The collapse in confidence has created a vicious cycle. Falling property values weaken business balance sheets. Weak businesses cut jobs, while lower consumer spending further hurts retailers and more closures follow,” the report explained.



