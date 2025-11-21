IAF Tejas Jet Crashes During Dubai Air Show, Pilot Dies; Probe Launched

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter aircraft taking part in a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show crashed on Friday afternoon, falling to the ground at around 2:10 pm local time while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre in front of a large audience.

Thick plumes of black smoke rose from the crash site near the airport, causing alarm among spectators, including families and children who had gathered to watch the event. The Indian Air Force confirmed that the pilot lost his life in the accident.

In an official statement, the IAF expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that a detailed court of inquiry has been initiated to determine what led to the crash. The Air Force conveyed its condolences to the pilot’s family, stating that it stands with them during this difficult time.