Live
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda to attend swearing-in ceremony in Rajasthan on December 15
- Odisha, Tata Steel sign MoU for establishment of High Performance Centres
- INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Thursday over Parliament security breach
- Nihal, Kabir, Danish, Bainsla and Ananyaa seek more success in 5th leg of US Kids Golf
- Gadchiroli police nab 9 kin for brutal murder of ‘tantrik’, wife and granddaughter
- Keep the functioning of MCRHRD unaffected- Shashidhar Reddy to CM Revanth
- Four arrested in connection with girl student's murder on Patna's outskirts
- IDF confirms attack on Hezbollah areas in South Lebanon
- Golf: Akshay Sharma takes round one lead at Jaipur Open
- Crypto exchange HTX loses $258mn in withdrawals
Just In
IDF confirms attack on Hezbollah areas in South Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed that it has attacked several areas in South Lebanon from where Hezbollah had allegedly fired the rockets.
Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed that it has attacked several areas in South Lebanon from where Hezbollah had allegedly fired the rockets.
The IDF, in a statement, said that Israel Air Force fighter jet struck several sites in southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire allegedly on northern side of Israel.
It said that the Israel ground forces had also struck several militant cells inside the Lebanese border. The IDF had attacked after rockets were allegedly fired from Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra.
Israel is facing a security threat in north from Hezbollah which is backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
There are also less possibilities of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel as the Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarullah has not made any comments whether Hezbollah will join the war during his two public addresses since October 7.