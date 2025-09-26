Ilhan Omar Criticises Trump Following His Deportation Remarks

Trump has also accused Omar having married her husband in order to obtain US citizenship which was widely dismissed as unfounded.

In a swift reaction, Omar took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Trump as a "lying buffoon" and an "embarrassing liar." She wrote "From denial that Somalia even was a country with a president, to fabricating fake conversations that Trump is a liar. Trump is a deceitful buffoon. It is not wise to be taken seriously by this shameful fool. ."

Somalia deportation claim that according to Omar, Trump had falsely stated to an audience "You know, I've have met with the president of Somalia... and I suggested he might want to return her. And he added"I don't want her." .'"

Trump's Past Accusations Against Omar

President Obama repeatedly attacked Omar during her time in politics. In one instance Omar was accused by the president for marrying her older brother in order to get US citizenship. Trump accusations were resurfaced following Omar harshly criticized Republicans for their attack against the left following the murder by activist Kirk. In an appearance on Mehdi's political platform Zeteo she described Republicans as "full of being full of ***," and provoking another wave of backlash from Trump.

In reaction, Trump posted a fiery message on Truth Social, attacking both Omar as well as Somalia. "Ilhan Omar's country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central government control, persistent poverty, hunger, terrorism, piracy, decades of civil war, corruption, and pervasive violence," Trump executive orders.

He continued, reiterating the undisputed assertion about her wedding. "Wasn't her husband the person who was married to her brother to become a citizen Is that not the case? Is this the kind of SCUM is our nation getting? They tell us what to do and how to accomplish it. Thank you for your US politics conflict about this issue. Make America Great Again !" He added.