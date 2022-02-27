I'm here to stay: Ukraine President

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to social media on Saturday morning showing himself walking around the streets of Kyiv after a night of artillery fire in different parts of the city, telling the nation "I'm here", Fox News reported.

Zelensky said in a short video address to Ukrainians, "We will defend our country," and said that there's a lot of false information online. "Do not believe in fake information," Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media after the sun came up in Kyiv on Saturday morning. "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth. We will be defending our country," he added.

Zelensky's post comes after loud explosions and intense gunfights broke out in Kiev overnight as Russian troops reportedly entered the capital, Fox News reported.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron," Zelenskyy added in a Twitter post. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"