Live
- Congress Veteran Milind Deora's Resignation Sparks Reactions, Allegations Of Political Timing
- Uttara Kannada BJP MP warns ‘many more mosques may be destroyed’
- HC issues summons to Murugha Mutt CEO over contempt of court charge
- "Hyderabad's Iconic Biryani Haven Celebrates Over Six Decades of Culinary Excellence Since 1957!"
- Administrative reforms, addressing public grievances key to a vibrant Viksit Bharat
- PM Modi to flag off BJP's mega push to reach out to first-time voters on Jan 25
- JNU Vice Chancellor Urges Students To Balance Politics And Academics Amidst Controversies
- NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team unlocks last 2 stuck fasteners to access Bennu sample
- Usefulness of online information
- Two girls injured after a lorry rams into them in Eluru
Just In
Imran Khan's PTI loses poll symbol 'bat'
Ahead of the February 8 general elections, the Supreme Court in the country has upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) , and nullified Imran Khan-led PTI's intra-party polls, depriving the party of its polls symbol bat, local media reported.
Islamabad: Ahead of the February 8 general elections, the Supreme Court in the country has upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) , and nullified Imran Khan-led PTI's intra-party polls, depriving the party of its polls symbol bat, local media reported.
After continuous hearing for three days, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the judgement at 11.15 pm on Saturday on the ECP's plea, Dawn reported.
Setting aside the Peshawar High Court order regarding restoration of PTI's bat symbol, the bench said: "Mere production of a certificate by the PTI stating that intra-party elections were held could not suffice to establish that such elections had actually been held particularly when some party members were challenging this assertion.
On December 22, the poll watchdog had invalidated the PTI's intra-party polls held on December 2 while hearing complaints filed by some rebel PTI members.
The PTI had moved the Peshawar High Court against the ECP order which on Wednesday declared the polls body's decision "as illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect".
After the Supreme Court's decision, the PTI leaders said though the party has lost its polls symbol, they will contest the polls as independents.