India scales up cyclone relief efforts in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

New Delhi/Colombo: As part of its humanitarian support to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu following Cyclone Ditwah, India has been delivering life-saving assistance, essential relief supplies, and critical early-recovery capabilities across the island nation, including in areas that were badly impacted and had been rendered inaccessible, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

According to the MEA, guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), the country has been standing steadfastly with the people of Sri Lanka in this difficult time, while working in close coordination with Sri Lankan authorities

"This has been done by swiftly dispatching emergency relief material by air and sea; rapidly deploying several specialised search and rescue units, medical and engineering equipment and teams including BHISHM Cubes and Bailey bridge systems; and setting up an Indian Army Field Hospital," the MEA stated.

Another Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to assist the Sri Lankan Air Force in the relief and rescue operations in inaccessible cyclone-affected areas.

“After the departure of the two Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters, which carried out extensive rescue and relief sorties in collaboration with Sri Lanka Air Force, the new helicopter will continue the efforts with determination and compassion,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.

The MEA noted that India was the first country to deploy trained disaster responders in Sri Lanka, ensuring that specialised teams reached within the first 24 hours of Cyclone Ditwah, when search and rescue efforts were most needed. To date, over 450 persons have been rescued and assisted.

The Indian Army Field Hospital, set up at Mahiyanganaya in Badulla district in Sri Lanka, has treated 3,388 people as of December 8, including performing surgeries. The field hospital continues to remain deployed.

Between December 3 and 9, four modular Bailey Bridge systems, along with specialised teams of Indian Army Engineers, were airlifted by four IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft for deployment in Sri Lanka. These rapidly installable bridge structures will restore critical connectivity links and improve access for delivering relief to landslide and flood-affected areas.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu stands as a testament to the deep emotional bonds between the peoples – and the trusted partnership between the Governments – of India and Sri Lanka. India remains fully committed to continue working with the Sri Lankan authorities in the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, to ensure early recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction," the MEA emphasised.