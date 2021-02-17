Indian-American expert named special assistant to Prez Joe Biden

Washington: Indian-American Pronita Gupta, an expert on labour issues, has been named US President Joe Biden's Special Assistant for Labour and Workers on the Domestic Policy Council.



Gupta, who expertise in the areas of paid family and medical leave, pay equity, and other workplace labour standards, brings a deep commitment and dedication to advocating policies that improve job quality for workers, strengthen worker protection, and increase economic security for working families with low incomes, the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP) said in a statement. Gupta, a former Obama-era official at the US Department of Labour, was until recently the Director of the Job Quality Team at the CLASP. "