Indian community marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai

Beijing: Indian community members commemorated 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai on Friday. The event started with Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur's address, who highlighted the role of Vande Mataram in firing India's freedom struggle.

Sharing pictures from the event on X, the Indian Consulate General in Shanghai wrote, "Goonj of Vande Mataram in China. Celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram in Shanghai - honouring the song that awakened a nation and still unites it today. The event opened with a stirring address by CG Pratik Mathur, who spoke about the role of Vande Mataram in firing India's freedom struggle. Indian community members filled the Consulate auditorium, voices soaring in unison singing Vande Mataram, celebrating 150 years of the song that defined India's freedom struggle."

"Shanghai occupies a special place in the glorious history of our freedom struggle: Secret hub for Ghadar revolutionaries who plotted freedom from these shores. City Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore visited in 1924 & 1929 to awaken Asian unity. From whispers of revolution then to proud chorus now – the spirit lives on! Jai Hind!"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the national song at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, saying that during the era of slavery, 'Vande Mataram' became the voice of India’s awakening.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “From the eternal journey of humankind, we have learned and drawn new conclusions from time to time. Based on those learnings, we shaped and refined the values and ideals of our civilisation. Our ancestors, sages, seers, and divine souls gave us a distinct cultural identity.”

PM Modi continued, “During the era of slavery, 'Vande Mataram' became the voice of India’s awakening -- a declaration that the chains of bondage binding Maa Bharati would be broken by her own children, who would then become the makers of their own destiny. 'Vande Mataram' has always been relevant and has achieved immortality. The first line, ‘Sujalam suphalam, malayaja shitalam, shasyashyamalam, Mataram!’ means we bow down to our land, abundant in natural beauty and prosperity. This is the thousand-year-old identity of India. This land has always possessed the power to yield gold.”

“In 1875, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee published 'Vande Mataram' in 'Bangadarshan'; some thought it was merely a song. But gradually, it became the collective voice of India’s awakening, the united cry of millions that echoed the spirit of revolution and the emotions of every Indian,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “Even amid dire circumstances -- pain, destruction, and despair all around, Bankim Babu envisioned a prosperous India. He firmly believed that no matter how difficult the times, India could revive its golden era. That’s why he invoked the call of 'Vande Mataram'.”

According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the year 2025 marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The national song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami on November 7, 1875, first appeared in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' as part of his novel 'Anandamath'.

The song invokes the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity, and divinity, giving poetic expression to India’s spirit of unity and self-respect. Over time, it became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.