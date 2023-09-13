Live
- TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today
- HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP
- Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai
- Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic
- Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
- National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
- Ganapati Bappa Morya: Clay Ganeshas set to make way into homes in Hyderabad
- 2 held for gold shop robbery
- Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
- AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today
Indian-origin hiker dies at Grand Canyon
Houston: A 55-year-old Indian-origin man died while attempting to hike the US' Grand Canyon rim-to-rim in a single day, media reports said. Ranjith Varma of Virginia became unresponsive while hiking with a group of about six others at the national park's North Kaibab Trail on Saturday, the Arizona Daily Sun newspaper reported on Monday.
The group had been attempting to hike from the canyon's South Rim to the North Rim on the North Kaibab Trail in a single day, Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Joelle Baird was quoted as saying in the report.
