Indian-origin hiker dies at Grand Canyon

Houston: A 55-year-old Indian-origin man died while attempting to hike the US' Grand Canyon rim-to-rim in a single day, media reports said. Ranjith Varma of Virginia became unresponsive while hiking with a group of about six others at the national park's North Kaibab Trail on Saturday, the Arizona Daily Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

The group had been attempting to hike from the canyon's South Rim to the North Rim on the North Kaibab Trail in a single day, Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Joelle Baird was quoted as saying in the report.

