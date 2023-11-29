Indian-origin man charged in triple murder of family members in US

New York: A 23-year-old Indian-American man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of three of his family members in the US state of New Jersey, police said.

Om Brahmbhatt, of South Plainfield in New Jersey, was taken into custody for alleged murder of Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt (72), Bindu Brahmbhatt (72), and their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt (38) on Monday.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that authorities responded to a residence on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield following the report of shots fired at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday.

Upon their arrival, officers located three victims as well as Om, who resided with the victims.

Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The South Plainfield Police Department complaint said that the suspect confessed to shooting his grandparents while they slept in their bedroom.

He then went to a back bedroom where he shot his uncle several times, the complaint said, adding that the crime was committed with a handgun Brahmbhatt says he purchased online.

Om was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center and made an appearance in the court on Tuesday.

According to ABC7 news channel, Om had a seemingly calm demeanor during his court appearance.

The news channel said citing police that Om was the one who called 911 after the murders, and when asked about who did it, Om told the officers, "It might be me".