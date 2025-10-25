India's rise on global stage marked by commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian assistance: Report

Male: As India emerges as a key player on the global stage, its commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian assistance remains a defining feature of its foreign policy. This approach is quietly powerful, consistently dependable, and grounded in the belief that solidarity is the highest form of diplomacy in times of need, a report said on Saturday.

According to Maldivian news outlet Truth MV, in a world marked by uncertainty and disruption, India’s role as a humanitarian first responder offers a principled and pragmatic model of leadership, forged in the crucible of crises, built on decades of experience, and shaped by a vision of shared humanity.

"India's foreign policy has undergone a profound transformation in recent decades, evolving from a largely reactive posture to one that is proactive, compassionate, and strategically engaged. At the heart of this evolution lies a powerful and often understated pillar: humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). Far from being a peripheral concern, HADR has become a cornerstone of India’s diplomatic outreach, particularly in South Asia, where the country has emerged as a reliable and preferred first responder in times of crisis," the report detailed.

It stressed that India’s humanitarian effort reflects not just its growing capabilities, but also its civilisational ethos, democratic values, and belief in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees the world as one family.

The report stated that multiple humanitarian crises during 2014-2025 further reinforced India’s commitment to swift, coordinated, and principled disaster relief across borders. The extent and sophistication of the humanitarian and disaster relief operations showcase India’s strategic intent and operational maturity.

“In 2023, Operation Karuna delivered critical aid to Myanmar following Cyclone Mocha, with Indian Navy ships transporting relief supplies to affected areas. In 2024, Operation Sadbhav extended support to Nepal and Bangladesh after devastating floods, reinforcing India’s role as a regional stabiliser,” the report mentioned.

“The Indian Air Force’s deployment of C-17 Globemaster aircraft to Vietnam and Laos, carrying generators, water purification systems, and hygiene kits, showcased India’s logistical agility and commitment to transnational solidarity. Similarly, the dispatch of INS Satpura to Yangon with 53 tonnes of relief material worth $1 million underscored India’s maritime capabilities and its readiness to act swiftly in humanitarian emergencies,” it added.

The report emphasised that whether supplying wheat to Afghanistan during food shortages, delivering Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies across South Asia, or aiding Sri Lanka with fuel and food assistance amid its economic crisis, India has shown an unwavering commitment to humanitarian diplomacy.

“This sustained engagement has elevated India’s status from a regional actor to a net security provider. The term, often used in strategic circles, encapsulates India’s ability to offer stability, support, and reassurance in a region fraught with vulnerabilities,” it noted.



