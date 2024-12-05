Indonesia explores partnerships with aircraft manufacturers to expand airline fleet

Jakarta: Indonesia is seeking partnerships with aircraft manufacturers to expand the fleet of its state-owned carriers, a minister said on Thursday.

"Ideally, we should have at least 700 aircraft. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, we only have 390. Therefore, we need to collaborate with Airbus, Boeing, COMAC from China, or Russian manufacturers. As an archipelagic country, it is not viable for us if we do not have more aircraft," Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said in Jakarta.

Thohir said that he has already initiated cooperation with Boeing and is prepared to facilitate investment opportunities for other companies interested in entering Indonesia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We want to ensure smooth trade operations. Export-import banks and leasing companies can negotiate directly with Garuda, Citilink, and Pelita in alignment with each airline's roadmap," he said.