Iran Prez orders resumtion of nuclear talks with US

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, according to reports. “Iran and the United States will hold talks on the nuclear file,” the reports said, without specifying the date. The move signals a de-escalation after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning on Sunday to the US, stating that if the latter starts a war, it will turn into a regional war.

However, Trump had, even after Khamenei’s strong remarks, reiterated his hope that the US and Iran could strike a deal. While responding to questions related to Iran’s Supreme Leader’s remarks, the US President said that he was hopeful both the nations will make a deal. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether he was right,” Trump said while talking to reporters.

Even though Iran and the United States have been at odds for quite some time, the recent escalation in tensions between the two nations was triggered by the anti-government protests in Iran during which, thousands of people reportedly died during crackdown on demonstrators, which prompted the US President to intervene and warn Iran against taking action against protestors.

The protests, which started on December 28, 2025, over the declining economic condition of the country soon turned into an agitation against the current Iranian regime. However, Iran described the protests as “riots” stoked by the United States and Israel.

On Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that he believes the US President was “wise enough to make the correct decision”, even though he was concerned about “miscalculations”.

Aragchi said that the Islamic nation does not have trust in the United States as a negotiating partner anymore while some nations in the middle east were trying to mediate and rebuild that trust.

“So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapons,” he told CNN in an interview.