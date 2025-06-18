Iranian strikes hit Mossad hq in Israel

Tehran: Missiles launched by Iran have struck various locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, with footage showing the Aman logistics centre—part of the Israeli military intelligence complex in Glilot—still burning following the attack.

This comes as the war between the two countries escalate, which led to the death of more than 200 people in Iran and over a dozen Israelis.

The Israeli military has attempted to downplay the strikes by highlighting damage to a nearby bus parking lot. However, reports indicate that the missile strikes directly targeted strategic sites, including the Aman logistics facility and the Mossad headquarters in Herzliya.

Images that briefly circulated in Hebrew-language media—before being swiftly removed—show the impact site belonged to Israel’s military intelligence. The visuals confirm that a highly sensitive security installation was directly hit.

According to Hebrew media sources, there is a strong possibility that secret backup sites linked to Israel’s Unit 8200—an elite electronic surveillance and intelligence division—were completely destroyed in Herzliya.

Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces also warned Israel of a new wave of "fierce attacks" with "new and advanced weapons" that will intensify in the coming hours.

The Israel defence forces on Tuesday said that Iran has launched 30 missiles, with some breaching defences. "We will relentlessly pursue our enemies through advanced intelligence capabilities, exploiting emerging opportunities, air superiority, and complex operational planning," it said.