Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Arrives in Pakistan, To Mediate Between India and Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Pakistan in a bid to ease escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Araghchi’s visit marks the first by a foreign dignitary since the attack and underscores Tehran’s proactive role as a mediator in the region. Upon his arrival near Islamabad, he was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials. He is set to meet with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iran has positioned itself as a neutral peacebroker between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Following his engagements in Islamabad, Araghchi is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on May 7–8, where he will meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The visit will include both diplomatic and economic discussions aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and reducing cross-border tensions.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi had reiterated Iran’s commitment to fostering dialogue, stating, “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time.” Quoting a 13th-century Persian poem, he called for empathy and compassion in moments of shared pain.

Beyond this, on Thursday, Araghchi and Jaishankar will co-chair the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi, focusing on expanding economic cooperation. Key issues on the agenda include pending trade payments, banking mechanisms to navigate U.S. sanctions, and the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port under the 10-year bilateral agreement signed in May 2024.

In the lead-up to his visit, Araghchi held phone conversations with both Jaishankar and Dar to lay the groundwork for his mediation.

Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and offer condolences, while also engaging with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the growing regional unrest.