  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Iran's Zoroastrians prepare for annual ritual

Irans Zoroastrians prepare for annual ritual
x
Highlights

Iran's Zoroastrians are preparing for the annual Soroush Izad ritual that will begin in the central city of Mehriz in Yazd province on August 1, reports said.

Tehran: Iran's Zoroastrians are preparing for the annual Soroush Izad ritual that will begin in the central city of Mehriz in Yazd province on August 1, reports said.

The week-long celebration will be held at the Pir-e Naraki pilgrimage site, one of the oldest Zoroastrian holy places in Iran and located on a hill around 20 km northwest of Mehriz, Iran's IRNA reported, citing Behrouz Jarrah, the official in charge of the site.

According to the Zoroastrian calendar, each day of the month has a special name. On Soroush day, exemplary Zoroastrian students from schools and universities are honoured.

Additionally, young couples present cookies to others to announce the beginning of their married life.

Approximately 6,000 Zoroastrians live in Yazd province, out of the 15,000-25,000 of their co-religionists in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X