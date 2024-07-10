Live
Just In
Iraqi court sentences former IS leader's wife to death
An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced the wife of the former top leader of the Islamic State (IS) group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to death, the Iraqi judiciary said.
The Karkh Criminal Court issued the death verdict for the wife of the terrorist over joining the IS group and detaining the kidnapped Yazidi women in her house in the town of Sinjar, west of Nineveh's provincial capital Mosul, according to a statement by the media office of the Supreme Judicial Council, reports Xinhua news agency.
In 2019, the U.S. forces conducted a raid targeting al-Baghdadi in Syria's northern province of Idlib, killing the IS leader.
Al-Baghdadi, whose real name is Ibrahim Awad al-Badri, established the IS in 2014. The extremist militant group, which once captured large swathes of land in western and northern Iraq, was defeated in late 2017.