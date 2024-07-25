Live
- Farmers Protest on Second day Over the Neglected Compensation in Bharath Mala Road
- A Surveyor Caught in ACB NET in Makhtal
- Sri Lankan president underscores need to promote Ceylon tea brand
- Asal By Abu Sandeep &Mard By Abu Sandeep Rani Aur Raj Kumar
- Share of food processing industries in agri exports jumps to 23.4 per cent
- Jordan's king dissolves House of Representatives ahead of elections
- Himachal Cabinet recommends Assembly session from Aug 27
- NLCIL Undertakes Mass Tree Plantation Drive To Commemorate Vriksharopan Abhiyan- 2024
- Bengal Speaker terms LoP-Trinamool MLA spat 'totally unwarranted', urges members to maintain decorum
- Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Chethan LR becomes the most expensive player in auction
Just In
Israel approves landmark 41-billion-USD Tel Aviv metro project
The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday passed the long-awaited metro law, paving the way for the construction of a sprawling underground network in the Tel Aviv metropolis.
Jerusalem: The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday passed the long-awaited metro law, paving the way for the construction of a sprawling underground network in the Tel Aviv metropolis.
The project, valued at approximately 150 billion shekels (around 41 billion U.S. dollars), is Israel's largest infrastructure undertaking to date.
Scheduled for a phased opening start in 2040, the metro will comprise three lines spanning a total distance of 150 kilometers and 109 stations. It will service 24 municipalities and is expected to ferry an estimated two million passengers daily.
The Knesset-approved law designates the Tel Aviv metro as a national project. It establishes a comprehensive framework encompassing budgetary allocation, regulatory procedures, and project structure.
Additionally, the law outlines taxation regulations and allocates 550 million shekels in compensation for businesses impacted by construction activities, Xinhua news agency reported.
The metro project will integrate with the ongoing light rail network development in the Tel Aviv area. The light rail's first line commenced operations roughly a year ago.