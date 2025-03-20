Israel-Gaza Conflict: Latest Updates as Israel Urges Evacuation of Southern Gaza Town Ahead of Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes overnight killed at least 85 Palestinians across Gaza, including men, women, and children, according to local health officials. The strikes targeted residential homes while families were sleeping, contributing to a rising death toll in the ongoing conflict. Following the attacks, Israel reimposed a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, and advised residents to avoid using the main highway, with only southbound travel permitted.

In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli ground forces launched an operation in northern Gaza, specifically near Beit Lahiya, a region already severely damaged by previous bombing campaigns. After a ceasefire in January, many Palestinians had returned to the northern area, but with the resumption of airstrikes this week, the fragile truce has been shattered. Israel has blamed Hamas for the breakdown of the ceasefire, accusing the militant group of rejecting new peace proposals.

The Trump administration, which played a role in brokering the ceasefire, has reiterated its full support for Israel. On Tuesday alone, over 400 Palestinians were killed, the majority of whom were women and children. There have been no reports of Hamas attacks during this time.

Early Thursday morning, a deadly strike hit the Abu Daqa family’s home in Abasan al-Kabira, resulting in at least 16 deaths, mostly women and children. Meanwhile, Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza, seizing a corridor separating the north and south of the territory. Israel has vowed to continue and intensify military operations until Hamas releases 59 hostages, 35 of whom are feared to be dead.

Since the war erupted in October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of nearly 49,000 Palestinians, many of them civilians. The destruction in Gaza is widespread, leaving large areas of the region reduced to rubble.