Israel Strikes Syrian Military Sites Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on military installations in Syria, targeting locations in Hama and the Damascus region. The strikes, carried out on Wednesday, aimed at neutralizing remaining military capabilities at key Syrian bases, including T4 airbase, and additional military infrastructure.

In an official statement on social media platform X, the IDF confirmed the operation, stating, "The IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus in the past few hours." The Israeli military reiterated its stance on national security, asserting, "We will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israeli civilians."

According to Syrian state-run media SANA, the airstrikes targeted multiple sites, including the vicinity of a scientific research facility in Damascus' Barzeh neighborhood and Hama's airport. Al Jazeera, citing Syrian sources, reported that these sites were believed to have housed military assets.

Since the December 2024 removal of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel has intensified its air campaigns, conducting hundreds of strikes across Syria. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that Israeli forces targeted the Barzeh research center, which was allegedly linked to the production of advanced weaponry, including guided missiles and chemical agents. SOHR data indicates that between December 8 and December 31, 2024, Israel carried out over 500 airstrikes on Syrian military targets. So far in 2025, at least 43 Israeli attacks have been reported in Syria.

These latest strikes coincide with political developments in Syria, where President Ahmed al-Sharaa recently announced a transitional government, appointing a diverse cabinet comprising 23 ministers. Al Jazeera reported that the newly formed government includes Yarub Badr as transport minister and Amgad Badr overseeing the agriculture ministry. The transitional leadership, in place since Assad’s removal, is tasked with stabilizing the country until elections are held, a process expected to take up to five years.