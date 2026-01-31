  1. Home
Issues won't be solved by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 6:20 AM IST
NEW YORK: UN chief Antonio Guterres cited the FTA between India and the European Union as he underlined the need to support “multi-polarity”, emphasising that global problems will not be solved by “one power calling the shots”, in a veiled reference to the US and China.

“In the present moment, it is clear that the most powerful country in the world is the US.

Obviously, we see - and many see in relation to the future - the idea that there are two poles, one centred in the US and one centred in China,” Guterres said Thursday at a press conference at United Nations outlining his priorities for 2026.

He added that “if we want a stable world, if we want a world in which peace can be sustained, in which development can be generalised, and in which, in the end, our values will prevail, we need to support multi-polarity.

“We need to support a dense set of relations among different countries. And I see with a lot of positive expectations, recent trade agreements: You had the EU with Mercosur. You had EU with Indonesia. EU with India,” Secretary General Guterres said. “You had Canada with China. You had UK with China.

UN MultilateralismIndia–EU Free Trade AgreementGlobal MultipolarityAntonio GuterresInternational Trade Relations
