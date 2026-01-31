Issues won't be solved by one power...: UN chief's dig at Trump

NEW YORK: UN chief Antonio Guterres cited the FTA between India and the European Union as he underlined the need to support “multi-polarity”, emphasising that global problems will not be solved by “one power calling the shots”, in a veiled reference to the US and China.

“In the present moment, it is clear that the most powerful country in the world is the US.

Obviously, we see - and many see in relation to the future - the idea that there are two poles, one centred in the US and one centred in China,” Guterres said Thursday at a press conference at United Nations outlining his priorities for 2026.

He added that “if we want a stable world, if we want a world in which peace can be sustained, in which development can be generalised, and in which, in the end, our values will prevail, we need to support multi-polarity.

“We need to support a dense set of relations among different countries. And I see with a lot of positive expectations, recent trade agreements: You had the EU with Mercosur. You had EU with Indonesia. EU with India,” Secretary General Guterres said. “You had Canada with China. You had UK with China.