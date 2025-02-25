Japan, UNHCR join hands to support displaced Afghans

Kabul: Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed a new agreement in Kabul, Afghanistan to support livelihoods and self-reliance for forcibly displaced and returned Afghans.

The Government of Japan and UNHCR on Monday signed a new $6 million agreement for a project to promote vital livelihood opportunities for forcibly displaced Afghans, including refugee returnees, as well as the communities supporting them.

The new project is funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The initiatives are designed to provide sustainable income opportunities, support self-reliance, and help to reduce vulnerabilities to economic and other shocks while also empowering people, especially women, to contribute to their communities and make decisions about their future, according to a report by UNHCR.

Representative of the UNHCR in Afghanistan Arafat Jamal stated, "We are delighted to work with JICA on these important efforts aimed at building resilience for refugee returnees, forcibly displaced persons and host communities, with a particular focus on women."

"It is crucial to create new opportunities for economic inclusion. Not only does it reduce displaced persons' dependency on humanitarian aid, but it boosts dignity and prosperity for the entire community," he added.

Reaffirming his nation's commitment to support the people, Japan's ambassador to Afghanistan, Takayoshi Kuromiya, stated, "The Government of Japan is committed to continue supporting Afghanistan, especially through projects in agriculture and community-based infrastructure that are inclusive and sustainable and offer opportunities for women."

Last year, UNHCR reported that the Government of Japan had been providing constant support to UNHCR through its Supplementary Budget and Partnership Grant Aid amounting to over $4 million, which helped Afghan refugees access health care in Iran.

Fleeing from war and conflict in their country, migrants from Afghanistan have been taking refuge mainly in Pakistan and Iran for decades now.

Recently, Afghan media reports highlighted the plight of the Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan, with several cases of abuse and harassment and many facing forced deportation.