Japanese court orders dissolution of Unification Church

Tokyo: The Unification Church in Japan was ordered dissolved by a court Tuesday after a government request spurred by the investigation into the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The church said it was considering an immediate appeal of the Tokyo District Court's revocation of its legal status, which would take away its tax-exempt privilege and require liquidation of its assets.

The order followed a request by Japan's Education Ministry in 2023 to dissolve the influential South Korea-based sect, citing manipulative fundraising and recruitment tactics that sowed fear among followers and harmed their families. In the ruling, the court said the church's problems were extensive and continuous and a dissolution order is necessary because it is not likely it could voluntarily reform, according to NHK television.

