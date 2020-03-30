Kanika Kapoor tests +ve for fourth time

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, causing considerable concern to her family.

Kanika, who was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for coronavirus, had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay she developed cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.