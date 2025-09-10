  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News

Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News
x

Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News

Highlights

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopens after Gen Z-led protests. 27 arrested, fires controlled, and flights by Air India & IndiGo resume.

Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan Airport will reopen on Wednesday after protests forced it to close.

The protests, led by Gen Z, caused clashes and fires. The Nepal Army stepped in and made rules to control the violence.

27 people were arrested for looting and setting fires. Fire trucks were used to put out the flames.

Passengers should check with airlines and carry tickets and ID.

Airlines like Air India and IndiGo cancelled flights on September 10 but will resume now.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick