Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News
Highlights
Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopens after Gen Z-led protests. 27 arrested, fires controlled, and flights by Air India & IndiGo resume.
Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan Airport will reopen on Wednesday after protests forced it to close.
The protests, led by Gen Z, caused clashes and fires. The Nepal Army stepped in and made rules to control the violence.
27 people were arrested for looting and setting fires. Fire trucks were used to put out the flames.
Passengers should check with airlines and carry tickets and ID.
Airlines like Air India and IndiGo cancelled flights on September 10 but will resume now.
