Khalistani Terrorists Allegedly Exploiting Sikh Migration To Canada For Anti-India Activities

In a startling revelation, sources have disclosed to India Today that Khalistani terrorists, including figures like Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Moninder Singh Bual, and Bhagat Singh Brar, have been actively involved in facilitating the migration of Sikhs from Punjab to Canada. Their objective is to exploit these individuals as "foot soldiers" to engage in anti-India activities on foreign soil.



These Pro-Khalistan Elements (PKEs) have allegedly manipulated the "demand-and-supply matrix" to sponsor young Sikh individuals from Punjab for medium-skilled jobs such as plumbers, truck drivers, or religious workers in gurdwaras under their control. These individuals are then sponsored for visas and visits to Canada, where they are subsequently coerced into participating in pro-Khalistan activities, including anti-India protests and radical religious gatherings. Students who fail to secure employment in Canada after completing their courses are also vulnerable to recruitment for the Khalistan cause.

According to sources, PKEs reportedly have control over approximately 30+ gurdwaras in cities like Surrey, Brampton, Edmonton, and other locations in Canada. It has been alleged that a pro-Khalistan party in Amritsar charges Rs 1-2 lakh for issuing fraudulent "letters" to young people seeking political asylum in Canada. Tragically, these youths often find themselves compelled to join the pro-Khalistan elements upon reaching Canada.

Over the past decade, the connections of Canada-based Khalistani extremists have surfaced in more than half of the terror-related cases reported in Punjab. It is reported that multiple targeted killings of Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians in Punjab since 2016 were orchestrated by figures like Nijjar and his associates. However, Canadian agencies have not initiated any inquiries or investigations against these individuals.

The leniency shown towards Khalistanis has led to the expulsion of moderate and pro-India Sikhs from several major gurdwaras in Canada, under the influence of the muscle and financial power of PKEs. Sources have indicated that PKEs, bolstered by their growing influence in Canada, have started openly intimidating minority Hindus in the Indian diaspora in Canada and vandalizing their temples.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Khalistani terrorists have been operating freely from Canadian soil for nearly 50 years under the guise of "freedom of expression" and "political advocacy." Notably, the Kanishka bombing, one of the most significant terror attacks in the pre-9/11 era, was carried out by Khalistani extremists in 1985. However, due to a lack of thorough investigation, the accused escaped justice.

Sources also allege that Khalistani terrorists in Canada have brought gangsters from Punjab in exchange for carrying out terror attacks in the state. These Canada-based gangsters reportedly smuggle drugs from Pakistan using drones and distribute them across Punjab, with the proceeds going into the pockets of Khalistani terrorists in Canada.

Despite the widely known difficulty and time-consuming process of obtaining a Canadian Visa, Canadian authorities have not taken notice of the operations being run by Khalistani terrorists to recruit individuals from Punjab, according to the sources.

The recent open threats by Khalistanis against the physical security of Indian missions and diplomats in Canada represent a significant development that challenges Canada's obligations under the Vienna Convention. While voices from Canada are vocal on even minor issues in Punjab, there has been a conspicuous silence regarding the intimidation, violence, drug trafficking, and extortion perpetrated by PKEs based in Canada, affecting both countries.