Khamenei is still alive: Iran’s FM

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is still alive “as far as I know.” Araghchi is speaking in an interview with NBC News, after Israel’s Channel 12 news reported in the last hour that Israel’s assessment of Khamenei was “likely killed” in Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day. Speaking live, Araghchi also said two commanders have died in the strikes, but senior officials in the regime have survived. “All high-ranking officials are alive,” he said. “So, everybody is now in its position [sic], and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine.”