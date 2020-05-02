Kim out of public eye for 20th straight day

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remained out of public view for the 20th straight day amid persisting speculation about his health and who will take over the nuclear-armed nation after him, the media reported on Friday. Kim was last seen in state media on April 11 presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.

State media have since carried reports about him handling state affairs, such as sending messages to foreign leaders, but no photo or video of him has been released, reports the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency. Sparking speculation about Kim's health was his absence from a key ceremony commemorating the 108th birth anniversary of his late grandfather and national founder, Kim Il-sung. He has never skipped a visit to the mausoleum on the April 15 anniversary since taking office in late 2011.

The speculations escalated after a CNN report last week, citing a US official, said that Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim Jong-un was in "grave danger" after a surgery.